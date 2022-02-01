Aunt buries second nephew in as many months in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police continue to investigate three homicides in Beloit, looking for answers in the wake of a spree of violence. As police work, one of the victim’s family members speaks out and tells her story.

Birdia McAlister, the aunt of the 19-year-old she identifies as Jion Broomfield, calls for action from people in the city. He was shot and killed Saturday night in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School after attending a basketball game. McAlister says she was told he was an innocent bystander.

Now, she is calling on anyone who witnessed the shooting to come forward.

“If you’re Jion’s friend, please do this, and if you’re friends to the other kids that go to this school, remember, it’s not just him; it could be your children too,” said McAlister.

Police estimate between 30 and 40 people witnessed the shooting Saturday but still have no suspects.

The pain of burying a loved one is magnified for McAlister because it is the second nephew she has lost to gun violence in as many months.

“It’s been since only December the ninth that we had to do this for Byron Broomfield,” said McAlister.

Byron was killed in a shooting on Porter Avenue that injured five others. He was 17.

While McAlister mourns another loss, she says she no longer recognizes the city she moved to back in 1977.

“I moved from Chicago here because I wanted to be able to have my kids ride up and down the streets and feel safe, now it’s not even safe because they’re shooting in the daytime, they’re shooting in the nighttime, they’re shooting on every corner,” said McAlister.

If you have any information, you can call an anonymous tip line at 608-364-6823.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.