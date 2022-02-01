Cold Air Returns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -An Arctic cold front moves through tonight as much colder air filters in. Overnight lows will dip to around 10 degrees with clouds and a few flurries. Cold temps, clouds, and a few flurries will stick around Thursday and Friday with highs into the teens and lows on either side of zero. A big-time winter storm will take place just to our south and will lead to travel concerns if you are heading that direction.

The weekend will bring seasonable temperatures with a few clouds and perhaps a flurry. Highs will be in the middle 20s with lows into the teens. Not much changes into early next week. We will see more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures as highs get to around the freezing mark.

