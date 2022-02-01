Advertisement

Danes halt virus restrictions; rest of Europe a patchwork

Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations chant into government slogans...
Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations chant into government slogans during a protest outside Greek Health Ministry in Athens, on Tuesday Feb. 1, 2021.(Petros Giannakouris | AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark is scraping most pandemic restrictions as the country no longer considers COVID-19 to be “a socially critical disease.”

The reason for that is that while the omicron variant is surging in Denmark it’s not placing a heavy burden on the health care system and the country has a high vaccination rate.

On Tuesday, the wearing of face masks was no longer mandatory on public transportation and shops and a digital health pass is no longer needed to enter nightclubs or eat indoors at restaurants.

Elsewhere in Europe, there is a patchwork of different approaches to the pandemic, with some nations relaxing virus restrictions and others tightening them. Austria has ordered a national vaccine mandate.

