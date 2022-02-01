Diaper surplus from Fort McCoy refugee resettlement effort provides donations to nonprofit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to a surplus in diapers and wipes from Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, The Village Diaper Bank in Madison will receive donations to help families in need.

A spokesperson from the military installation noted that the community gave an excess in diaper donations to help Afghan refugee families through the effort. The diaper bank will receive 14 pallets of diapers and wipes.

The Village Diaper Bank Founder Megan Sollenberger said the organization usually goes through eight to 12 pallets per month.

“To our knowledge, they were some leftovers from the Afghan refugee resettlement program that was happening up there and luckily those refugees have been able to find new homes in other communities around the Midwest,” Sollenberger said. “We are the benefactors though of this very generous surplus.”

In less than a month, WMTV-TV is teaming up with the Village Diaper Bank for the Diaper Drive to ensure local infants and toddlers have clean diapers.

