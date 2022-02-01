Advertisement

Diaper surplus from Fort McCoy refugee resettlement effort provides donations to nonprofit

The Village Diaper Bank Founder Megan Sollenberger said the organization usually goes through eight to 12 pallets per month.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thanks to a surplus in diapers and wipes from Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, The Village Diaper Bank in Madison will receive donations to help families in need.

A spokesperson from the military installation noted that the community gave an excess in diaper donations to help Afghan refugee families through the effort. The diaper bank will receive 14 pallets of diapers and wipes.

The Village Diaper Bank Founder Megan Sollenberger said the organization usually goes through eight to 12 pallets per month.

“To our knowledge, they were some leftovers from the Afghan refugee resettlement program that was happening up there and luckily those refugees have been able to find new homes in other communities around the Midwest,” Sollenberger said. “We are the benefactors though of this very generous surplus.”

In less than a month, WMTV-TV is teaming up with the Village Diaper Bank for the Diaper Drive to ensure local infants and toddlers have clean diapers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to Middleton High School following a situation that prompted lock downs at three...
Teen released after lockdowns at Middleton High, 2 other schools
Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Child tax credit has expired
The ripple effects of changes to the child tax credit
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game

Latest News

Held outside Beloit Memorial High School
Aunt buries second nephew in as many months in Beloit
Diaper surplus from Fort McCoy refugee resettlement effort provides donations to nonprofit
Diaper surplus from Fort McCoy refugee resettlement effort provides donations to nonprofit
Aunt buries second nephew in as many months in Beloit
Aunt buries second nephew in as many months in Beloit
The sign outside La Follette High School, in Madison, the night of a deadly shooting following...
“Our heart breaks” Madison superintendent reacts to deadly Beloit shooting