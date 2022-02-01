Advertisement

Doctors reflect on how far we’ve come since first Wisconsin COVID case two years ago

Wisconsin's first COVID-19 case was diagnosed on Jan. 30, 2020.
By Annie Krall
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s now been two years since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Wisconsin. For many in the healthcare field those two years have felt like 20 considering the stress and strain the virus has caused.

At the start of 2020, the thought of carrying around something like a vaccine card or a mask with you wherever you go might have seemed unlikely when first hearing about the coronavirus in China.

The first COVID-19 case in Wisconsin was diagnosed on January 30, 2020 and lab confirmed six days later on February 5. It was just the 12th confirmed case in the country.

“Once when we realized that more than half of people with this virus transmit without any symptoms at all, that’s when it became pretty clear that this was something that could be very hard to contain,” Ajay Sethi, population health science associate professor at UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said.

Health experts recognized it has been a challenging two years filled with loss and struggle but technology and man-power accelerated the development of a vaccine in about a year, something that usually takes five to 10 years.

Since then advances in mRNA vaccines have helped significantly and the technology could expand to other diseases. Moderna for example just launched trials of an HIV vaccine.

“It’s great that we’ve put so much science forward but I think the real story over the last two years is all the effort at the bedside,” Dr. Rai said. “All the efforts at the clinics to test people. Those are the people that we should probably be talking about today.”

“That leaves me hopeful for a future,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health, said. “A future where COVID-19 will probably never go away but one that we’ll be able to manage with probably annual vaccinations that protect against the most common variants.”

Advancements in testing have also been helpful but today researchers did describe a drawback of rapid testing at home.

“One issue though is that a lot of people who test with rapid test aren’t reporting their cases to public health making a lot of our trends in cases grossly underestimated,” Sethi shared. “So, when we see that spike occurring right now with the omicron variant, just recognize that just represents maybe a third of all the transmission that is occurring.”

Dr. Rai said back in early 2020, he remembers the amount of work it took to set up their first public testing site and the stress of simply not having enough swabs for all the tests. Now, he says that supply problem has gotten significantly better even in the face of the omicron surge.

The latest data data from DHS today shows the seven day averages of cases and positivity rate continuing to drop with only 2,400 positive cases added today but the seven day average of total vaccine doses per day is also dropping.

