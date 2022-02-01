Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff for fallen firefighter

(FILE)
(FILE)(KTTC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Wednesday to honor a Wisconsin firefighter who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Sixty-six-year-old Robert “Bob” Stevens had been a firefighter with the Fremont-Wolf River Fire Dept. for the past 35 years, the fire dept. wrote last week when announcing his death. He passed away on Thursday after being diagnosed with the virus.

“Whether defending health and safety, being there for folks in times of need, or helping others enjoy the great outdoors, Bob dedicated more than half of his life to serving the people of his community and he will be forever remembered for his dedication,” Gov. Evers said in a statement that joined his executive order.

Visitation was set for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Lewin Funeral Home, in Fremont, and will resume the following day, Feb. 2, at Saint Paul Church in Fremont, and run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow.

Evers’ order to lower flags will run from sunrise Wednesday, Feb. 2, to sunset.

It is with heavy heart that the Fremont- Wolf River Fire Department announces the death of a 35 year veteran of our...

Posted by Fremont Wolf River on Friday, January 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Officers are responding to a shots fired call at a west Dane County apartment complex.
Police respond to shots fired call at west Dane Co. apartment complex
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.

Latest News

Maurice Drayton
Report: Maurice Drayton will not be back as special teams coordinator
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans seek higher bails after parade deaths
Healthcare workers opposing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations chant into government slogans...
Danes halt virus restrictions; rest of Europe a patchwork
The Village Diaper Bank receives diaper donations from Fort McCoy.
Diaper surplus from Fort McCoy refugee resettlement effort provides donations to nonprofit