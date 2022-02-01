Gas prices continue to rise across Wisconsin and the nation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gas prices remain elevated across the country, with no expectation of a substantial decrease anytime soon.

As of Tuesday, AAA reports the national average price of a gallon of gas is $3.37, a significant change over last year’s price of $2.42 at the same time.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says there are a number of factors contributing to the increase, such as more drivers being back out on the road.

“COVID upended consumer demand, and as a result of that, oil companies curbed production significantly,” De Haan explained. “Demand came roaring back in 2021 once we started to reopen the economy, but oil production has lagged behind.”

Overseas tensions in Russia and Ukraine have also caused fuel to become more expensive.

De Haan doesn’t expect those issues to be resolved anytime soon, which may lead to a continued increase in gas prices.

Wisconsin as a whole is faring better than the rest of the nation, with the statewide average price hitting $3.16 as of Tuesday.

However, the western part of the state is seeing higher prices than anywhere else, which Nick Jarmusz of AAA attributes to the distance of those areas from pipelines.

“Pipelines are the most efficient and cost-effective way to ship gasoline, and so the further you are from a pipeline terminal, that means the longer that the gas you’re pumping had to be trucked,” Jarmusz said. “That’s why Eau Claire and La Crosse typically have higher prices.”

To avoid filling up multiple times a week while prices are this high, Jarmusz recommends a change in driving habits.

“Slow down, especially when you’re talking about highway speeds,” Jarmusz said. “Going 80 miles an hour compared to going 65 or 70 miles an hour, you’re losing fuel efficiency at those higher speeds.”

In addition, De Haan says there are certain days where going to the gas station can be easier on your wallet.

“Gas prices fluctuate as any commodity does, but oftentimes you can find earlier in the week savings at the pump, whether you’re filling up on Monday and Tuesday, compared to the weekend,” De Haan detailed.

Both De Haan and Jarmusz expect 2022 to have a robust travel season, and that demand will remain high as the year continues.

They say drivers will need to remain flexible and budget accordingly throughout the year.

