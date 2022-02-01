Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise across Wisconsin and the nation

La Crosse gas prices
La Crosse gas prices(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gas prices remain elevated across the country, with no expectation of a substantial decrease anytime soon.

As of Tuesday, AAA reports the national average price of a gallon of gas is $3.37, a significant change over last year’s price of $2.42 at the same time.

GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says there are a number of factors contributing to the increase, such as more drivers being back out on the road.

“COVID upended consumer demand, and as a result of that, oil companies curbed production significantly,” De Haan explained. “Demand came roaring back in 2021 once we started to reopen the economy, but oil production has lagged behind.”

Overseas tensions in Russia and Ukraine have also caused fuel to become more expensive.

De Haan doesn’t expect those issues to be resolved anytime soon, which may lead to a continued increase in gas prices.

Wisconsin as a whole is faring better than the rest of the nation, with the statewide average price hitting $3.16 as of Tuesday.

However, the western part of the state is seeing higher prices than anywhere else, which Nick Jarmusz of AAA attributes to the distance of those areas from pipelines.

“Pipelines are the most efficient and cost-effective way to ship gasoline, and so the further you are from a pipeline terminal, that means the longer that the gas you’re pumping had to be trucked,” Jarmusz said. “That’s why Eau Claire and La Crosse typically have higher prices.”

To avoid filling up multiple times a week while prices are this high, Jarmusz recommends a change in driving habits.

“Slow down, especially when you’re talking about highway speeds,” Jarmusz said. “Going 80 miles an hour compared to going 65 or 70 miles an hour, you’re losing fuel efficiency at those higher speeds.”

In addition, De Haan says there are certain days where going to the gas station can be easier on your wallet.

“Gas prices fluctuate as any commodity does, but oftentimes you can find earlier in the week savings at the pump, whether you’re filling up on Monday and Tuesday, compared to the weekend,” De Haan detailed.

Both De Haan and Jarmusz expect 2022 to have a robust travel season, and that demand will remain high as the year continues.

They say drivers will need to remain flexible and budget accordingly throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Officers are responding to a shots fired call at a west Dane County apartment complex.
Police respond to shots fired call at west Dane Co. apartment complex
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.

Latest News

Milwaukee Police Department
Milwaukee Police: Three teenage girls shot outside of high school
Jordan Stolz, Speed Skating
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in Beijing Olympics
Paul Schommer, Biathlon
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in Beijing Olympics
Matt Hamilton, Curling
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in Beijing Olympics
Milton community heals while fishing for Matt Schmidt fundraiser
Ice fishing derby honors husband, father and friend Matt Schmidt