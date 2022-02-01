Advertisement

Johnson enters reelection year with more money than rivals

Ron Johnson
Ron Johnson(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson entered his reelection year with more money in the bank than any of his many Democratic rivals, even though he trailed some of them in fundraising over the last three months of 2021.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday show how Johnson is shaping up against Democratic challengers.

The Democratic primary is Aug. 9. Johnson reported having $2.3 million cash on hand at the end of December, more than a $1 million more than any Democrat.

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski all had roughly $1.1 million in the bank.

