Madison ice skating venues, ski trails closed over warmer temperatures

Image of a hole in the frozen ice with orange caution cone.
Image of a hole in the frozen ice with orange caution cone.(Madison Parks twitter)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All rinks, lagoons and ski trails are closed Tuesday in Madison as temperatures feel spring-like, the City of Madison Parks Department announced.

The closures will help preserve the ice and trails to allow the department to open them up quickly on Wednesday.

The agency said skate rentals are planned from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Elver, Tenney and Vilas parks.

NBC15s First Alert Weather Team reports that cold temperatures, clouds and a few flurries will stick around Thursday and Friday with highs into the teens and lows on either side of zero.

