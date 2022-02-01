Madison music venue temporarily eliminates COVID-19 test option for entry

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison music venue is temporarily slashing the option for its patrons to present a negative COVID-19 test for entry, and instead, all visitors must be vaccinated.

The owner of Liquid, Michael Hierl, explained that they announced last week the club would temporarily eliminate the 72-hour COVID-19 test option. All guests must now show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, meaning two weeks after their last dose of their series. Boosters are encouraged, but not required.

Hierl stated that the stress local health care workers are under and the increased transmissibility of the omicron COVID-19 variant were factors that contributed to the decision.

“These are extremely challenging times for independently owned small businesses throughout the country,” Hierl said. “Our intent with this action, which we want to make clear is not a political statement but rather a public health statement, is to do all we can to keep our staff, guests, and community safe.”

All patrons must also wear a mask upon entry to follow the current Dane County order.

Liquid added that it is joining other bars and restaurants in Madison that have already eliminated the test option, such as Lucille, Genna’s Cocktail Lounge and Bur Oak.

