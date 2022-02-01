Madison Police Dept. investigates death of a child

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating the death of a child on the city’s west side.

Madison PD, Fire Department and EMS responded around 7:40 p.m. Monday to an apartment building on the 7900 block of Tree Lane for reports of an injured child.

According to an incident report, the child did not survive. Police did not state the nature of the child’s injuries or how old the child was.

MPD stated an autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

The agency noted this is an active and ongoing investigation.

