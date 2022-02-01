MPD: Shell casings found on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after multiple shell casings were found on the 2800 block of E. Washington Ave. Monday night.

Police say officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at approximately 8:10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found shell casings in a nearby parking lot.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.