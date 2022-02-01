Advertisement

Near 40 Tuesday; Sharp drop in temps tonight into Wednesday

Southern Wisconsin avoids the heaviest snowfall; temperatures drop into the single-digits and teens Wednesday morning.
Much more mild air is expected early Tuesday
Much more mild air is expected early Tuesday
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve got one last day of the mild weather before a sharp turn in temperatures! Highs climb close to 40° today under a breezy SW wind.

Tuesday morning starts off with a mostly cloudy sky. This has kept temperatures stable - in the upper 20s and lower 30s. SW winds will persist today - carrying the highs into the upper 30s area-wide. Many places will reach into the lower 40s. A strong cold front dives SE later this afternoon - sending a chilly NW wind through the region. Temperatures crash to around 10° first thing Wednesday.

This frontal boundary will become the focus of the much anticipated mid-week winter storm. The heaviest snow will generally stay South of Wisconsin. Snowfall will overspread the Midwest - including much of Illinois and Indiana. NE Winds will come off Lake Michigan - driving potential lake-effect snow showers. A few flurries/light snow late can’t be ruled out late tonight into Wednesday. SE Wisconsin stands a better chance of accumulation with potential lake-effect.

Snowfall wraps up by early Thursday at the latest.

Northerly winds take hold for the second half of the week. Highs will drop into the teens by Thu/Fri. Even colder morning lows are expected.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

