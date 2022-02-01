Advertisement

Outagamie County deputy recovering after battle with COVID-19

Deputy Channing Pompa
Deputy Channing Pompa(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Outagamie County deputy who was hospitalized during a battle with COVID-19 is recovering in rehabilitation.

The wife of Deputy Channing Pompa posted an update on a GoFundMe page Monday.

Samantha Pompa says Channing is doing well in his recovery.

“We are so incredibly grateful for all of his care team along the way, that helped save his life and got him to where is he today,” reads a statement from the Pompa family. “Channing wanted to say thank you to everyone for their support and prayers. It truly means a lot. He is expected to have up to one month in rehab and will then come home. Which he is very much looking forward to! Thank you everyone for your support and continued prayers!”

Pompa was hospitalized on Sept. 26, 2021 and later moved to the ICU and placed on a ventilator. He was transferred to an out-of-state hospital to receive advanced care for severe COVID pneumonia.

Deputy Pompa is a patrol deputy with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the force in 2020 after serving in the United States Air Force for 11 years. He’s in the Air Force Reserve.

Pompa patrols the Town of Buchanan and Village of Combined Locks.

