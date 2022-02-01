Advertisement

Packers announce offensive coaching changes

Packers logo
Packers logo(WBAY)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers have announced that they’ve promoted Jason Vrable to wide receivers/passing game coordinator, Luke Butkus to offensive line coach, Connor Lewis to assistant quarterbacks coach and Ryan Mahaffey to assistant offensive line coach.

It was also reported on Tuesday that Maurice Drayton will not return to the Packers as the special teams coordinator, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Since the Packers season came to an end the team has had several coaching changes with Luke Getsy taking over as the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator and former Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett becoming the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

