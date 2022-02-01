Advertisement

Report: Maurice Drayton will not be back as special teams coordinator

Maurice Drayton
Maurice Drayton(Maurice Drayton)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Maurice Drayton will not return to the Packers as the special teams coordinator, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Green Bay ranked 32nd in the Rick Gosselin special-teams rankings.

The unit was criticized for its performances throughout the season, but especially in the Packers divisional playoff loss to the 49ers. Green Bay had a blocked field goal, a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown, and then 10 men on the field in San Francisco’s walk-off field goal.

Drayton was the special teams coordinator for one year but was with the Packers for a total of four years.

