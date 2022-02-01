Advertisement

Sauk Co. mobile home community residents allowed to stay on property following notice to vacate

The property was recently purchased by a new owner.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents of a Sauk County mobile home community can keep their homes on the property after being notified that a new company is taking over the park.

On Dec. 30, 2021, residents received a notice that they had to vacate within the next 31 days and remove their homes. The letter detailed the property manager’s decision to terminate leases and close the community due to escalating operating costs.

Residents said this notice came as a shock, especially being that it was in the middle of winter. Some who lived in original property structures, like Kody Schmitt, said that moving them off the property would have likely been impossible.

The new ownership gives residents a second chance, brought on just ahead of the 31-day deadline. Lot fees for trailers will increase though.

“With all the things that are going on in the world, we’re just a small community here,” Schmitt said. “This is a victory.”

Schmitt said about 15-18 people still live in the park.

