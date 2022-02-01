School District of Beloit limits tickets, requires students to sign up to attend sporting events

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit is implementing new security measures starting Tuesday at its school sporting events for the rest of the school year.

The new measures include all winter and spring sports, according to a letter that was sent out to district families.

The decision to step up security measures at Beloit events comes three days after a deadly shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School, shortly after a basketball game against a Madison high school.

Security staff will be checking the parking lots periodically throughout sporting events, and the City of Beloit Police Department will increase its presence.

Each School District of Beloit student-athlete will receive three tickets to their sporting events. Ticket holders must have their names put on an admittance roster in order to attend the event, meaning no tickets will be sold at the door. Visiting student-athletes will also receive three tickets and those attending must have their name on an admittance roster.

Beloit Memorial High School students can go to home games, but are required to sign up through a form by 4 p.m. the day of the game.

Freshman and JV teams will now be required to leave at the end of away games. Visiting freshman and JV teams will also be required to leave at the end of their games at Beloit Memorial High School.

The district thanked local and regional districts for reaching out with support, saying these thoughts have been passed on to its staff and students.

“We want to keep the focus on our student-athletes and their sporting events and competitions with local and regional teams. These protocols will allow us to do so.”

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles confirmed Sunday that no students were involved in the homicide of a 19-year-old man that took place outside of the school. There was a brief lockdown at Beloit Memorial High School before the La Follette basketball team was taken to their bus and returned to Madison.

The School District of Janesville announced Monday that it would be enhancing law enforcement presence for the rest of the year at its sporting events.

