Second Harvest Foodbank offers $200k in grants to improve food equity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin will provide up to $200,000 in grants to improve food equity in the community.

The foodbank announced Monday that nonprofits with ideas for improving food equity in communities of color and addressing health disparities are encouraged to apply for a grant.

Second Harvest President and CEO Michelle Orge hopes the program will help the nonprofit learn from and build in long-term food distribution strategies in these communities.

“With our vision being that everyone has enough nutritious food to thrive, and knowing that communities of color face food insecurity at more than twice the rate of other communities, making an investment in increasing food equity through this racial equity lens is really importance to us,” Orge said.

Agencies can request a grant ranging from $2,500-75,000. Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on March 14.

Organizations can find out more about the application project on Second Harvest’s website.

