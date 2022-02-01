Advertisement

Wisconsin Elections Commission proceeds with absentee rule

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than a million absentee ballots will be sent out...
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said more than a million absentee ballots will be sent out this week.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is moving ahead with enacting a rule that will make clear that local election officials can fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes submitted by voters.

The bipartisan commission voted 4-2 on Monday to use its existing guidance on correcting absentee ballot envelopes when drafting an emergency rule spelling out what is allowed for clerks.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the commission’s vote follows a demand from the Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee for emergency rules on such envelope “curing,” as well as on the use of ballot drop boxes, by Feb. 9.

