Wisconsin recorded a quarter-million more COVID-19 cases last month than Jan. 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the first month of the 2022 wraps up, new state numbers demonstrated the degree to which COVID-19 exploded through Wisconsin. Confirmed case counts crushed any other period of the pandemic as both single-day numbers and average totals reached unprecedented heights.

Approximately a quarter of all cases ever reported in Wisconsin came this January, DHS’ tracker shows. Looking back to last January, a typical 2022 week blew past that entire month’s total. In fact, this year’s monthly total quintupled January 2021′s number and exceeding it by more than a quarter-million cases – 328,615 to 59,459. That brought the total number of cases recorded by state health officials to 1,336,857 since the pandemic began.

In the face of those eye-popping figures from last month, February opens with room for optimism. DHS officials said Tuesday’s update “shows the numbers are moving in the right direction.” Their comments come as Tuesday’s single day total for new cases slipped to 3,300 cases, which brought the seven-day rolling average, which better reflects overall trends, down from nearly 6,000 cases per day on Monday, to 5,562 cases per day now. That average is approximately half of where it stood in the middle of the month – despite the fact a backlog meant the state was recording fewer cases than there actually were.

Deaths last month never experienced the kind of spike that case numbers did. January’s death toll remained high compared to most months, with the seven-day average ranging between 20 and 30 per day, but it never approached early December 2020 when the average was more than twice as high. Tuesday’s report put the seven-day case count at 22 per day over the past week, which was a significant drop over the previous day (29) because the 89 recorded last Tuesday aged out of the average. In all, DHS recorded 718 deaths in January and reports at least 11,207 people have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus since it first reached the state.

Dept. of Health Services COVID-19 daily case count on Feb. 1, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Vaccine Push after Moderna approval

Health officials across the state are pointing to Monday’s full FDA approval of the Moderna coronavirus to encourage the approximately 40 percent of Wisconsinites who have not been vaccinated – at least those who are eligible – to step up and get the shot. The state Dept. of Health Services, Public Health Madison & Dane Co., and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin all started Tuesday with the same message.

“These approvals are further confirmation that these vaccines are effective and safe,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “We urge those folks that have waited to get vaccinated to do so now and join their nearly 3.7 million fellow Wisconsinites who have received their COVID-19 vaccine.”

Timberlake’s agency explained that the full approval indicates the FDA has poured over more extensive data to determine the vaccine’s efficacy and safety. It noted that the vaccine that was approved is the same one people have been getting for the past year and, along with Pfizer’s and Johnson & Johnson’s versions, have proved effective in reducing the likelihood of contracting the virus. DHS figures also show they have been even more effective in reducing the chances of ending up in the hospital or dying from the virus. To find a vaccination location, people are asked to go to vaccines.gov or call 211 or 877-947-2211.

Children’s Wisconsin noted that the approval comes as the United States is still in the grips of the highly contagious omicron variant, which spurred record-breaking case counts in Wisconsin and Dane Co., and every county in the state is considered to have critically high case activity.

Additionally, as news came that Pfizer was likely going to ask the FDA to approve vaccinations for kids under 5 years old, its Chief Medical Officer Michael Gutzeit said the staff at the pediatric hospital is “eagerly anticipat(ing) the approval.” The rumors that Pfizer would apply were borne out later in the day when they officially requested approval.

