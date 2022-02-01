Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans fast-track elections bills

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican leaders are fast-tracking a package of election bills that would almost certainly be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The measures circulated Tuesday would clamp down on who can obtain absentee ballots, give a GOP-controlled committee the power to eliminate staff and cut funding to state agencies for violations of election law and force the elections commission to get legislative approval before spending any federal money.

Although likely headed for vetoes, the measure show the direction Republicans want to go should Evers lose his reelection bid in November.

Many of the bills enact recommendations from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, while others go much farther.

