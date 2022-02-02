Advertisement

Antetokounmpo’s triple-double helps Bucks top Wizards 112-98

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a dunk during the second half of an...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Washington 112-98 to hand the Wizards their sixth straight loss.

The Wizards were playing without star guard Bradley Beal due to a sprained left wrist.

The Wizards had announced Monday that Beal would miss at least the rest of this trip, which ends Wednesday at Philadelphia.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said before Tuesday’s game that Beal had left the team to visit a specialist earlier in the day.

