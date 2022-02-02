Baraboo Fire Dept. and Baraboo District Ambulance plan to consolidate

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services in Baraboo plan to consolidate so they can hire more long-term employees and respond quicker to emergencies.

“As we continue to face staff shortages and struggles we’re looking for ways to see how we can improve that situation ultimately,” Baraboo District EMS Director Caleb Johnson said.

He and Baraboo Fire Department Chief Kevin Stieve said a consolidation would make their training serve a dual purpose. Firefighters could also train as EMTs and then they would be qualified to respond to multiple types of emergencies-- faster.

“It would offer a quicker response that you would have a fire or EMS trained individual to address the emergency,” Johnson said.

Both Johnson and Chief Stieve said they need a new facility.

“When we do construct a building we don’t have to have separate areas,” Chief Stieve said. “Similar to the Madison fire stations where it’s EMS and fire in one building and we can gain some efficiencies from there.”

“It certainly doesn’t meet the space needs entirely as well as the functionality,” Johnson said about their current buildings. “We’re in different parts of the building utilizing it the best we can given the age of the building itself has made it challenging.”

City of Baraboo Administrator Casey Bradley said the plan is not too costly.

“Are we looking at hundreds of dollars of new costs? No,” Bradley said. “Taxwise, we don’t anticipate any type of tax increase to any particular entity. There could be shifts but at the end of the day the costs are going to be the same as they are now.”

He said the goal is to keep costs the same and keep the communities they serve safe.

Bradley said they are a long way from solidifying the consolidation plans.

They will pitch the next step of the two year plan at Tuesday’s common council meeting.

Their goal is to get community feedback during 2022, start construction in 2023 and finish in 2024.

