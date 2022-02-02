Cold Air Makes Its Way Back Into the Region

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Colder air is once again filling in across the region after a cold front passed through yesterday. High temperatures today will top off in the middle teens, well below our seasonal averages. Overnight lows tonight will dip to near zero once again tonight.

Cool conditions are expected through the remainder of the week and into the early part of next week. (wmtv)

After that, a gradual warming trend is expected through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the 20s during the weekend and 30s by Tuesday of next week. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature around here beginning tomorrow and continuing through the rest of the week. No significant precipitation is expected through at least the middle of next week.

Today: Cloudy and cold. High: 16. Wind: NW 10-15.

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Low: 3. Wind: N 10.

Thursday: Decreasing cloudiness. High: 13.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 20.

