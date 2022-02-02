COVID-19 in Wisconsin is completely critical; but signs of hope emerge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Signs of optimism surfaced in the latest Dept. of Health Services report on the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin – despite every county remaining at critical levels. The state health agency’s latest weekly report not only found case activity declining in all but a handful of counties, it showed no counties were seeing activity going up.

Conversely, the fact that statewide activity remains nearly twice the level where a region would be considered ‘critical’ demonstrates just how high case counts were last month. Even after a 43 percent drop in the past week, the case burden for Wisconsin came in at 1,917.4 per 100,000 residents.

With all other counties listed as shrinking, the only five counties that saw no significant change in their disease activity were: Burnett, Florence, Green Lake, Menominee, and Price.

COVID-19 Disease Activity report for Feb. 2, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

The declining case activity in that report, which comes out every Wednesday, is similarly reflected in the daily reports. For two weeks straight, the seven-day rolling-average that health officials consider a better reflection of trends than daily numbers, has fallen. The streak began after data spiked because of a DHS backlog, but that influx has not been a factor in at least a week – yet numbers kept falling.

With the 4,916 new confirmed cases recorded Wednesday, the rolling average has now dipped to 5,162 cases per day over the preceding week. The new cases raised the overall total 1,341,808 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Dept. of Health Services confirmed COVID-19 cases report, on Feb. 2, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

Numbers are falling on the hospitalization front as well. For tracking how many people are currently hospitalized because of the virus, DHS divides the state into seven regions. Four of them are declining. That includes most of the southern and eastern portions of the state.

About 90 percent of hospital beds and ICU beds in Wisconsin are currently filled, according to Wednesday report. The number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 has dropped by more than a quarter since its mid-January peak.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Wisconsin, on Feb. 2, 2022. (Dept. of Health Services)

The seven-day average for deaths remained relatively flat following a notable drop earlier in the week. DHS reports 21 people per day died from COVID-19 or complications from the virus over the last seven-days. In all, health officials have reported 11,254 deaths linked to the pandemic.

