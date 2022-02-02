LIVE STREAM: USA starting now, as Olympics get underway

(WMTV) - We’re still two days away from Opening Ceremonies for the Winter Olympics, but the games have already begun.

The United States’ mixed doubles curling team, featuring Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger, starts things off for live streaming coverage. They’ll be hitting the ice on Wednesday, around 6:05 a.m. central time. The match against Australia is expected to last around two hours.

That’s not the only game you can catch this morning. Three more mixed curling matches will be sliding into the spotlight at the same 6:05 a.m. central time. Click the links below to watch:

In addition to all the curling action on Wednesday, women’s hockey will also be getting underway. While it will be Thursday in Beijing, it’ll be 9 p.m. in Madison when Canada takes the ice against Switzerland on the USA Network and streaming on Peacock. China and Czech Republic will also be streaming at the same time.

Olympic fanatics don’t have to worry about missing any of the action. NBC Sports plans to stream all the events live on Peacock.

Naturally, WMTV will bring you featured showdowns and events throughout the days and nights ahead, and in primetime. Tune in to NBC15 News during the games where will introduce you to all the athletes with Wisconsin ties who are going for the gold this year.

And, so you don’t have to worry about staying up all night watching the events live and are prepared for the next day, we’ll have a morning wrap-up streaming live on our website and Facebook every morning telling you which local athletes will be competing that day and a recap of what happened (don’t worry, we’ll warn you before giving any spoilers, in case you only want know what athletes to watch)

