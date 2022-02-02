Madison College art exhibit pays tribute to late advisor by honoring Black women

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new exhibit at Madison College is paying tribute to the vision of a late advisor who wanted to honor Black women through art.

Dzigbodi Akyea died last fall and worked at the college’s Black Women’s Affinity Group for 17 years. She also served as a liberal arts advisor at the college and wanted to honor students by hosting a gallery show.

Jodie Pope Williams, the chair of the Black Women’s Affinity Group, explained that the group wanted to bring Akyea’s idea to fruition.

“She wanted to do something to mentor students and she was also interested in hosting a gallery show, so we decided to honor her by inviting community members to come in and display their artwork honoring Black women,” Pope Williams said.

Tuesday also marks the first day of Black History Month, and Pope Williams said the group was very excited that they would be able to host the reception for “Honoring the Black Woman” on this day.

“Black women are often referred to as some of the most disrespected, undervalued people and we just wanted to celebrate them,” Pope Williams said.

More than 15 artists and photographers, coming from Madison to Africa, are contributing pieces to the gallery.

“Honoring the Black Woman” runs from Feb. 1-28 at Madison College’s Truax Gallery. Those interested can view it from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

