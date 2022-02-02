Advertisement

More than $21 million awarded to Wisconsin tourism projects, including Alliant Energy Center

(Alliant Energy Center)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $21 million will be awarded to local governments and organizations to support tourism projects across the state, with more than a quarter of the funds going toward both Dane County and Wisconsin Dells Visitor Center and Convention Bureau, Gov. Tony Evers announced.

The project funds through the grant program are meant to promote, maintain or bolster the state’s tourism industry.

Dane County received $3.2 million for the Alliant Energy Center. The county will use the funds to provide upgrades to the center, including to heating, electrical and cooling services that meet the needs of cattle, horse and other animal shows held year-round.

Wisconsin Dells Visitor Center and Convention Bureau received $3.5 million, which is the maximum amount given through the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program, to help develop a public entertainment plaza, estimated to cost $5.5 million total. The Elm Street Plaza will bring in visitors and increase business in the downtown Wisconsin Dells area, officials explained.

Gov. Tony Evers stated that he has allocated $200 million to support travel endeavors statewide since 2020.

“We’ve prioritized major investments in Wisconsin’s tourism industry, because it’s at the core of our local economies, helping to promote local festivals and events, support small businesses, restaurants, and hotels, showcase our outdoor recreation opportunities, and so much more,” Evers said.  “From Green Bay to Hayward to Wisconsin Dells, these capital infrastructure projects will help ensure Wisconsin’s tourism industry—and all the industries that depend on it—continue to be a strong part of our economy.”

Other notable investments in south central Wisconsin include $971,360 for the American Players Theatre of Wisconsin in Spring Green, $145,650 for the Olbrich Botanical Society and $187,465 for the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

The full list of awardees can be found on the state Department of Administration’s website.

