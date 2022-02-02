New center aims to become the cultural home for Madison’s black community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new center aims to offer Madison’s black community a cultural home. According to The Center for Black Excellence website, fundraising is already underway for a building opening in the fall of 2023.

Founder Dr. Alex Gee says it will give the Madison area a centralized location for black culture.

“What we’re finding is that Madison has not provided a cultural home for the black community,” said Dr. Gee.

The center will host black ats events and black speakers. It will offer resources for the cultivation and advancement of black professionals from Madison and coming to Madison. Dr. Gee added that it would show the black community’s investment in Madison, investing in the black community, and helping black families thrive.

“Where our stories are told, where our perseverance is preserved, where our ideals are celebrated, and it’s a reminder to our community and the broader community we have a rich history,” said Dr. Gee.

Last month, American Family Insurance’s Dream Foundation invested $2.5 million into The Center. Another $5 million came pouring in from private donors. The Center leadership says the fundraising goal is $36 million. The planned location is on Park Street, right off the Beltline.

