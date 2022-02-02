PHOTOS: Mercyhealth NICU babies get into the Olympic spirit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMTV) - With Opening Ceremonies for the Winter Olympics only two days away, babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside are getting in the spirit.

NICU Staff at the Illinois hospital wanted to celebrate the accomplishments of its tiniest, strongest champs. The hospital also noted that its staff provide gold-medal standard care for all of its little contenders.

NICU staff and Mother/Baby unit staff also showed their Olympic spirit by participating in games like curling.

Tune in to NBC15 News during the games where will introduce you to all the athletes with Wisconsin ties who are going for the gold this year.

