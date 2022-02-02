Advertisement

US Senate candidate Lasry calls for boosting wages, unions

(FILE) Alex Lasry
(FILE) Alex Lasry(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry has released an economic plan calling for raising the minimum wage, encouraging unionization, making tuition free for the first two years of public community college or technical school and increasing apprenticeships.

Lasry is one of several Democrats seeking to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Others in the race include Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Many of the policies Lasry details in the economic plan he released Wednesday are part of proposals stuck in Congress and backed by other Democrats in the race, such as increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

