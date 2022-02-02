Woman dies after Madison hit-and-run over the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 65-year-old woman critically injured over the weekend in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Madison’s near east side died earlier this week, the police dept. reported on Wednesday.

The woman, whose name has not been released, died Monday, the same day the driver of the other vehicle was arrested in connection with the wreck, according to the updated report. The Madison Police Department did not indicate if upgraded counts were expected.

The suspect, identified as Marcus Longino, was originally booked for multiple theft counts, as well as drug-related ones, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and fleeing an officer. Two days later, the police department indicated its investigators expect more charges, including OWI causing great bodily harm, hit-and-run, and burglary, to be filed.

The police department has not stated if further charges are expected in light of the woman’s death.

The department’s initial report Saturday indicated Longino’s vehicle collided with the woman’s around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee St. and N. Stoughton Road. The crash left her pinned inside her vehicle until firefighters could free her and she was taken to a local hospital.

After the collision, Longino allegedly took off on foot, heading for a home in the 10-block of Belmont St. Officers reported he was seen acting erratically and had armed himself with a golf club and knife. He was heard making threats against the officers, the report continued, but ended up eventually surrendering without incident.

