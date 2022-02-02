Workers find 53-year-old time capsule during demolition of Madison VFW post

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers found a 53-year-old secret time capsule filled with pictures and documents during the demolition of VFW Post 1318 in Madison.

Items in the time capsule were from 1969, including newspapers, photographs and coins.

Carlos Tucker, a commander in the post, said some of the members have been involved in the group since the original building was constructed in 1966.

“One of the interesting things for veterans is no matter what the time frame we’re still all bonded by our own experiences and by our service so preserving that for future generations is truly important because it doesn’t matter when you served or where you serve we’re still down together by being veteran and this kind of brings that home,” said Carlos Tucker, commander in the post.

The post is being moved from downtown Madison to a new area with more space.

More items are planned to be added to the capsule and brought to the new location before it is sealed again.

