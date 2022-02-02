Advertisement

Workers find 53-year-old time capsule during demolition of Madison VFW post

A time capsule from 1969 was found at VFW Post 1318.
A time capsule from 1969 was found at VFW Post 1318.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Workers found a 53-year-old secret time capsule filled with pictures and documents during the demolition of VFW Post 1318 in Madison.

Items in the time capsule were from 1969, including newspapers, photographs and coins.

Carlos Tucker, a commander in the post, said some of the members have been involved in the group since the original building was constructed in 1966.

“One of the interesting things for veterans is no matter what the time frame we’re still all bonded by our own experiences and by our service so preserving that for future generations is truly important because it doesn’t matter when you served or where you serve we’re still down together by being veteran and this kind of brings that home,” said Carlos Tucker, commander in the post.

The post is being moved from downtown Madison to a new area with more space.

More items are planned to be added to the capsule and brought to the new location before it is sealed again.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Public Health Madison and Dane Co. extended its emergency order until March 1 and will require...
Dane Co. mask mandate extended again
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Officers are responding to a shots fired call at a west Dane County apartment complex.
Police respond to shots fired call at west Dane Co. apartment complex
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.

Latest News

A new exhibit at Madison College is paying tribute to the vision of a late advisor who wanted...
Madison College art exhibit pays tribute to late advisor by honoring Black women
Alex Cavallini, Hockey
Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in Beijing Olympics
School District of Beloit limits tickets, requires students to sign up to attend sporting events
School District of Beloit limits tickets, requires students to sign up to attend sporting events
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Wisconsin Senate’s top Democrat won’t seek reelection