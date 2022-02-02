Advertisement

WPS Health Solutions drops off treats for health care workers on the frontlines of COVID-19

The health insurance group dropped off grab-and-go snacks at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - WPS Health Solutions handed out treats to health care workers Wednesday to boost morale and encourage the public to get COVID-19 booster shots.

The health insurance group dropped off grab-and-go snacks at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital on Mills Street for the 65 employees in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit. They also dropped off items at UnityPoint Health-Meriter and UW Health.

The company explained that they wanted to show appreciation for health care workers as hospitals remain short-staffed while battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know that we’re almost two years into this pandemic and it’s probably discouraging for them, but just know they are not forgotten and they are appreciated and we hope that it’s just a little morale boost for them to keep them going,” Megan Willauer said.

WPS Solutions also used the event as an opportunity to remind the public to get COVID-19 booster shots for those who are fully vaccinated and have not received one yet.

