17-year-old faces substantial battery charge after fight at La Follette High School

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old boy Thursday following a fight at La Follette High School last month where the victim was so severely injured that police said he likely needed oral surgery.

According to an incident report, the 17-year-old faces the charge of alleged substantial battery.

The 15-year-old boy told police that a group of other students was making fun of him on Jan. 14 before things turned physical.

Police state that video showed the victim and another teen about to fight each other. Several other teens could be seen punching or attempting to hit the victim, as well.

Teachers and staff members were able to break the fight up quickly after it started.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.

