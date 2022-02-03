4 Madison teenagers taken into custody for allegedly crashing stolen car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Madison teenagers were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into another car, with one briefly escaping from officers after his arrest.

In an incident report, Madison Police department states the crash was reported around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and Island Drive. Officers stated that the teens were driving a car allegedly stolen out of Dane County.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was the only occupant of the car, told police she was not injured.

Witnesses told officers that the teens ran away from the scene and went by a home on the 6400 block of Keelson Drive. The homeowner asked the teens to come inside and offered them a snack when she noticed them in her backyard, the report outlines. The teenagers asked the woman for a ride when they reportedly saw officers outside her house.

When the woman opened her garage door, officers and a K-9 unit ordered that the teens get out of the woman’s van. Two loaded guns were left by the teens in the woman’s car, officers allege.

MPD noted the homeowner was not aware that the teens had been involved in a crash or had guns during this incident.

Officers took two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man into custody. Police noted one of the teens had multiple sets of car keys on him.

The teens were being taken back to MPD’s Central District for questioning when the 16-year-old allegedly slipped out of a handcuff and fled from the squad car. A K-9 unit was able to track the student down in a backyard as he ran toward Madison West High School.

MPD states the 16-year-old faces potential charges of operating a stolen vehicle, being an adjudicated juvenile in possession of a firearm, escaping arrest and obstructing officers.

Both of the 15-year-olds were arrested for operating a stolen vehicle and possessing a firearm under 18. Both 15-year-olds and the 16-year-old were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

The 18-year-old, who MPD identified as Tavion Flowers, was accused of operating a stolen vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. He was taken to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

