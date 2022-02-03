Advertisement

6-year-old put on life support, diagnosed with rare condition associated with COVID-19

Zyaire Bell was diagnosed with MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a rare but...
Zyaire Bell was diagnosed with MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19.(Sharella Ruffin via GoFundMe)
By Jaclyn Schultz and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was put on life support after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to KVVU, Sharella Ruffin said her son, Zyaire Bell, tested positive for the illness in September. She kept him home from school and took him to the hospital when his condition deteriorated.

Ruffin recalled a scary moment when doctors feared he would not make it and explained his heart had deteriorated.

“It’s like a nightmare,” Ruffin said. “My prayer is that he’s healthy, he grows up healthy. And I know his heart is never going to be the same.”

Zyaire was diagnosed with MIS-C, or multi-system inflammatory syndrome – a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that more than 6,400 children have been diagnosed with the condition and 55 have died.

Ruffin said Zyaire was airlifted with an ECMO machine to a children’s hospital in Salt Lake City.

She said doctors flew in from around the country to visit her son as he was one of the few children in the U.S. who needed a life-support device.

Zyaire was on the ECMO machine for two weeks.

The family is finally home, but Ruffin said she is now her son’s caregiver around the clock and hasn’t been able to go to work.

They are trying to get back to Salt Lake City for medical visits and has created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

