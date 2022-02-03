Cold End To Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As a major winter storm passes us to the south, Arctic high pressure moves in from the north. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and cold temperatures into the lower single digits. Decreasing clouds Thursday will yield afternoon sunshine, but cold temperatures. Highs are only in the lower teens. Clear skies Thursday night yield lows just below zero.

A weak clipper system/short wave will move through Friday. This will bring some flurries and snow showers. At this point, we aren’t anticipating much in the way of accumulation. A mix of sun and clouds this weekend with highs into the middle and upper 20s. An isolated flurry is possible.

Calm weather continues into early next week with a good amount of sunshine. Highs will warm above normal and into the lower and middle 30s.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.