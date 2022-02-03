Continued Cold Across the Region

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Colder air is continues to fill in across the region as Arctic high pressure builds in. The ridge will bring plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will struggle. High temperatures today will top off in the lower to middle teens, well below our seasonal averages. Overnight lows tonight will dip to near, or slightly below zero once again.

Cold conditions will continue for another couple of days before milder air moves in for the weekend. (wmtv)

After that, a gradual warming trend is expected through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the 20s during the weekend and 30s by Tuesday of next week. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature around here beginning tomorrow and continuing through the rest of the week. No significant precipitation is expected through at least the middle of next week. We may, however, pick up a few flurries or light snow showers tomorrow.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and cold. High: 14. Wind: NW 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: -1. Wind: Light.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of light snow/flurries. High: 17.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 23.

