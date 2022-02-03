Advertisement

Continued Cold Across the Region

Below average temperatures through early next week
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Colder air is continues to fill in across the region as Arctic high pressure builds in. The ridge will bring plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will struggle. High temperatures today will top off in the lower to middle teens, well below our seasonal averages. Overnight lows tonight will dip to near, or slightly below zero once again.

Cold conditions will continue for another couple of days before milder air moves in for the...
Cold conditions will continue for another couple of days before milder air moves in for the weekend.(wmtv)

After that, a gradual warming trend is expected through the weekend and into next week. Highs will be in the 20s during the weekend and 30s by Tuesday of next week. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature around here beginning tomorrow and continuing through the rest of the week. No significant precipitation is expected through at least the middle of next week. We may, however, pick up a few flurries or light snow showers tomorrow.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and cold. High: 14. Wind: NW 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low: -1. Wind: Light.

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of light snow/flurries. High: 17.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 23.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Officers are responding to a shots fired call at a west Dane County apartment complex.
Police respond to shots fired call at west Dane Co. apartment complex
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Cold End To Week
Cold End To Week
Cool conditions are expected through the remainder of the week and into the early part of next...
Cold Air Makes Its Way Back Into the Region
Cold Air Returns
Cold Air Returns
Much more mild air is expected early Tuesday
Near 40 Tuesday; Sharp drop in temps tonight into Wednesday