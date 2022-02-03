Advertisement

Dane Co. officials identify Madison woman who died after alleged hit-and-run

(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified a 65-year-old Madison woman Thursday who was injured in an alleged hit-and-run over the weekend and died earlier this week.

Officials report Barbara Olson was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Monday and preliminary examination results indicate she died as a result of the injures she sustained in the crash.

The Madison Police Department’s initial report Saturday indicated a man’s vehicle collided with the woman’s around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee St. and N. Stoughton Road.

There is additional testing underway, the medical examiner’s office noted. MPD and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate Olson’s death.

