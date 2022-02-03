DHS: COVID could become endemic in 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - Wisconsin’s top medical officer says COVID-19 could become endemic this year.

Department of Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard still warned that case counts could periodically spike but the disease likely will reach a stage in 2022 where numbers remain fairly constant.

The term endemic is used to describe a disease as a regular part of a population, such as the flu. Westergaard added, however, that it is “reasonably likely” to expect that other variants will pop up that would cause that endemic steady-state to spike. To prevent those situations, he emphasized the importance of not only vaccinations, but vaccinating as many people as possible around the world.

“(Like influenza) I think the story is going to be continued to be told, but we are optimistic over the next several weeks that we’ll see cases continue to decline as the Omicron surge subsides,” he continued.

Some medical experts maintain that COVID-19 will never become endemic because the disease will be driven by new variants that can evade vaccinations and infect swaths of unvaccinated people.

Vaccinations Lowest Since Week 2

Fewer Wisconsinites received a COVID-19 shot last week than any week since the very first doses were arriving on hospital shelves and only a select few were allowed to get them.

The Dept. of Health Services reports fewer than 25,000 Wisconsin residents either got vaccinated for the first time or got a booster last week. That’s a lower number that the second week that vaccines were offered. While higher than last week, the week before last also fell below the week two figure.

Between that time, the number of people rolling up their sleeves given in a week, which had reached as high as 450,000, only dipped below 30,000 only twice, over a two week stretch in mid-October when cases were only beginning to rise from their summertime lows.

With people still getting shots, the number of people vaccinated in Wisconsin is slowly ticking up. The latest DHS data show nearly six in ten Wisconsin residents (approx. 3.46 million) have completed their initial vaccination series. Dane Co. continues to have the highest vaccination rate, with more than three-quarters of residents having completed their series.

Dept. of Health Services CVOID-19 Vaccines for Wisconsin residents. (Dept. of Health Services)

The Downward Trend Continues

The seven-day rolling-average for new confirmed cases continued its sharp downward trend Thursday, falling to 4,679 cases per day over the past week. While that is less than half of where it stood during the mid-month peak, it is still more than a thousand cases per day higher than what were the high levels seen in the last few months of 2021.

DHS’ report Thursday showed 4,781 new cases were confirmed over the past day, bringing the total number of cases recorded to 1,346,588 since the pandemic reached Wisconsin.

Nineteen more deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in the past day, allowing the seven-day rolling-average to tick down to 19 per day over the past week. DHS reports 11,293 people have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus since the pandemic.

