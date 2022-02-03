Advertisement

Madison-area pet store company donations support Dane Co. Humane Society

The items collected by Mounds will improve quality of life for the animals
(NBC15)
By Kaleia Lawrence
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison pet food company is rounding out a holiday campaign to support the Dane County Humane Society as it announces a new initiative.

Six pallets of items to help pets in need were donated during a campaign to support the Dane County Humane Society, the organization announced Wednesday.

The Mounds Pet Food Warehouse held its Humane Holidays Drive, collecting items ranging from food, cat litter and treats. Lisa Bernard, DCHS public relations coordinator, said these items provide basic care to enrich an animal’s stay at their shelter.

“At Dane County Humane Society, we not only care for the physical needs of animals, but also their mental and emotional needs,” Bernard said.

The employees at the store now have a new goal, kicking off their People for Pets fundraiser. Customers can round out their checks and the proceeds will go to the Dane County Humane Society.

The store plans to double the donations up to $20,000 at the end of the month, according to wounds Mounds.

There are Mounds locations in Middleton, Fitchburg, Madison and Sun Prairie.

