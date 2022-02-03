Madison Police K-9s get fitted for new bulletproof vests funded by the community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department K-9s were fitted Wednesday for new bulletproof vests.

K-9 unit member Charlie modeled the protective gear as he and five other dogs in the unit are set to receive “K-9 Storm” vests.

The department launched a fundraising campaign for the vests last month and raised enough money within less than two days to add a new member to the team, explained officer Eric Disch. Officer Disch has worked as a handler on the K-9 unit for seven years.

“It’s extremely inspiring to know the community came forward in about less than 36 hours or so, not only to outfit all 6 dogs in their patrol vests but now I learned as the campaign had closed money continued to come in and now we are selecting our seventh dog, seventh patrol dog for the unit this month,” Disch said. “When he returns and is fully grown, his vest is already taken care of as well.”

The K-9 unit dogs - named Domo, Bowie, Roko, Allied, Charlie and Patton - currently wear bulkier vests that can weigh up to eight pounds. Because they are so heavy, the vests are only put on during high-risk situations if there is time. According to MPD, the new “K-9 storm” vests are more lightweight and can be worn during the dog’s entire shift.

The K-9s will be fully equipped and out on the streets with the vests in less than six weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.