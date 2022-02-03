Advertisement

Madison’s Anna Hoffmann ready to compete in Olympic ski jump

Anna Hoffmann
Anna Hoffmann(NBC15)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Anna Hoffmann has arrived safe and sound in China as she gets ready to compete in her first Olympic games.

Hoffmann was a late add and only found out recently that she would be making the trip to Beijing to represent the United States.

“You know it’s been a lot of hard work, but the thing is I love ski jumping and I do it for the fun of it and the joy of it,” Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann was sixth on a list of alternates for the 40-person event. Two countries did not use all of their spots, and other individuals on the waitlist passed, giving Hoffmann a chance to compete and represent Team USA.

Hoffmann was looking forward to seeing where she will jump on Friday morning and is ready to compete. She is also grateful for all of the support she has received back home in Wisconsin.

