Advertisement

Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we gear up for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, check out all the athletes who are connected to Wisconsin.

You can stay up-to-date and watch the Winter Olympics on NBC15.

Caption

Biathlon: (begins Feb. 5)

Caption

Cross-Country Skiing: (begins Feb. 5)

Caption

Curling: (begins Feb. 2)

Caption

Hockey: (begins Feb. 3)

Ben Loomis, Nordic Combined
Ben Loomis, Nordic Combined(NBC)

Nordic Combined: (begins Feb. 6)

  • Ben Loomis of Eau Claire was also in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Ben competed in the World Championship in 2017, where his top finish was 8th place in the team normal hill/4x5K.
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping
Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping(NBC)

Ski Jumping: (begins Feb. 3)

Snowboarding: (begins Feb. 5)

Caption

Speed Skating: (begins Feb. 5)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in shooting after LaFollette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
1 dead in shooting after La Follette High-Beloit Memorial basketball game
Officers are responding to a shots fired call at a west Dane County apartment complex.
Police respond to shots fired call at west Dane Co. apartment complex
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
“Officer-involved critical incident” in Madison sends one to hospital
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Dept. investigates death of 9-month-old baby

Latest News

Wisconsin women’s basketball guard Hilliard takes temporary leave of absence
Brianna Decker, Hockey
Wisconsin-native Brianna Decker out of Olympics after opening match injury, reports indicate
FILE - Student activists, some wearing masks with the colors of the pro-independence East...
Another Beijing Olympics with human rights still major issue
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Cockburn leads No. 18 Illinois past No. 11 Wisconsin, 80-67