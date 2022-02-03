Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we gear up for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, check out all the athletes who are connected to Wisconsin.

Biathlon: (begins Feb. 5)

Cross-Country Skiing: (begins Feb. 5)

Curling: (begins Feb. 2)

Hockey: (begins Feb. 3)

Ben Loomis, Nordic Combined (NBC)

Nordic Combined: (begins Feb. 6)

Ben Loomis of Eau Claire was also in the was also in the 2018 Winter Olympics . Ben competed in the World Championship in 2017, where his top finish was 8th place in the team normal hill/4x5K. Twitter: @LenBoomis Instagram: @lenboomis



Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping (NBC)

Ski Jumping: (begins Feb. 3)

Anna Hoffmann of Madison has skied at the has skied at the junior world championships four times, placing 51st in the individual event in 2020. This is Anna’s first Olympics. Instagram: @anna__hoffmann



Snowboarding: (begins Feb. 5)

Speed Skating: (begins Feb. 5)

