Meet the team: Wisconsin athletes competing in 2022 Winter Olympics
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we gear up for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, check out all the athletes who are connected to Wisconsin.
You can stay up-to-date and watch the Winter Olympics on NBC15.
Biathlon: (begins Feb. 5)
- Paul Schommer of Appleton has made the sport of biathlon a career since graduating college in 2015. This is Paul’s first Olympics.
- Twitter: @pschommer_
- Joanne Reid of Madison was also on the Olympic team in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
- Twitter: @JFiresteel
- Instagram: @jfiresteel
- Deedra Irwin of Pulaski recently competed in the 2021 World Championships in biathlon. This is Deedra’s first Olympics.
- Twitter: @deedrablu
- Instagram: @deedrablu
Cross-Country Skiing: (begins Feb. 5)
- Gus Schumacher of Madison has been on the US Olympic Cross Country Team since 2019. This is Gus’ first Olympics.
- Twitter: @august_schu
- Instagram: @gus.schumacher
- Kevin Bolger of Minocqua has been on the US Olympic Cross Country Team since 2020. This is Kevin’s first Olympics.
- Twitter: @BolgerKevin
- Instagram: @kevinbolger
Curling: (begins Feb. 2)
- Matt Hamilton of Madison won the gold with the men’s team in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Matt also took 6th in mixed doubles in 2018.
- Twitter: @MattJamilton
- Instagram: @hamscurl
- Nina Roth of McFarland attended Edgewood College in Madison. Nina was also in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
- Twitter: @Spatzyc
- Becca Hamilton of McFarland was also on the Olympic team in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Becca took 6th in mixed doubles and 8th on the women’s team in 2018.
- Twitter: @heccabamilton
Hockey: (begins Feb. 3)
- Hilary Knight of UW-Madison was also on the Olympic team in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics. Hilary has won one gold and two silver medals in past Olympics.
- Twitter: @HilaryKnight
- Instagram: @hilaryknight
- Alex Cavallini of Delafield attended UW-Madison. Alex was also in the 2018 Winter Olympics where she won a gold medal.
- Brianna Decker of Dousman attended UW-Madison. Brianna was also on the Olympic team in 2014 and 2018. She has won one gold and one silver medal in past Olympics.
- Twitter: @Bdecker14
- Instagram: @bdecker1814
- Amanda Kessel of Madison was also on the Olympic team in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics. Amanda has won one gold and one silver medal in past Olympics.
- Twitter: @AmandaKessel28
- Instagram: @amandakessel28
- Caroline Harvey of UW-Madison was a member of the US Women’s National Team in 2021. Caroline played in one International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship in 2021, where she won silver. This is Caroline’s first Olympics.
- Instagram: @caroline_harvey__
- Abby Roque of UW-Madison earned a spot on the U.S. Women’s National Team for International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship tournaments in 2020 and 2021. Abby appeared in one IIHF Women’s World Championship tournament in 2021, where she won silver. This is Abby’s first Olympics.
- Twitter: @abby_roque
- Instagram: @abby_roque
- Grace Zumwinkle of UW-Madison earned a spot on the U.S. Women’s National Team for International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship tournaments in 2020 and 2021. Grace appeared in one IIHF Women’s World Championship tournament in 2021, where she won silver. This is Grace’s first Olympics.
- Twitter: @gracezumwinkle
- Instagram: @gracezumwinkle
Nordic Combined: (begins Feb. 6)
- Ben Loomis of Eau Claire was also in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Ben competed in the World Championship in 2017, where his top finish was 8th place in the team normal hill/4x5K.
- Twitter: @LenBoomis
- Instagram: @lenboomis
Ski Jumping: (begins Feb. 3)
- Anna Hoffmann of Madison has skied at the junior world championships four times, placing 51st in the individual event in 2020. This is Anna’s first Olympics.
- Instagram: @anna__hoffmann
Snowboarding: (begins Feb. 5)
- Courtney Rummel of Mequon has been on the US Olympic Snowboard Team since 2019. This is Courtney’s first Olympics.
- Instagram: @courtneyyrummel
Speed Skating: (begins Feb. 5)
- Jordan Stolz of West Bend was in the 2020 World Junior Championships and the 2020 Youth Olympic Games. This is Jordan’s first Olympics.
- Instagram: @stolz_jordan_
- Emery Lehman of Marquette University was also in the 2014 Winter Olympics. Emery qualified for the 2018 US Olympic Team, where he won the 5000m and was selected as a Team Pursuit Specialist.
- Twitter: @TheEmeryLehman
- Instagram: @emerylehman
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.