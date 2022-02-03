Advertisement

One City Schools locked down after online threat reported

One City Schools banner
One City Schools banner(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A school in Madison was locked down Thursday morning after a parent reportedly saw a threat online and alerted school officials.

One City School students already on campus for a before-school program were in the building at the time and have since been evacuated by law enforcement, One City Spokesperson Gail Wiseman explained.

According to Wiseman, the parent reported seeing the threat on social media on Thursday morning and notified school officials right away.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will update this story when more information becomes available.

