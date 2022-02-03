Advertisement

One injured in shooting at Madison convenience store

One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
One person was injured in a shooting at a BP convenience store, on Feb. 3, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was injured in an early Thursday morning shooting at a Madison convenience store.

Authorities confirmed that one person was injured in the incident, at the BP location, in the 5500 block of Eastpark Blvd. Madison Police Dept. officers have responded to the scene

This news is still developing. NBC15 News has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

