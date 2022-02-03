Portion of Wisconsin River Meats plant “a total loss” after overnight blaze

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin River Meats offered employees and customers an update Thursday morning after an overnight fire tore through a section of its meat processing plant in Mauston.

According to Wisconsin River Meats’ Facebook post, “the old portion of the plant is a total loss.” It went on to thank all the fire departments who responded to help contain the blaze.

Authorities have not released many details about the cause or extent of the blaze, not have they said anything about injuries, with the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office telling NBC15 News more details are expected to be released about the fire later today.

Public Announcement: Yes there was a fire at out plant last night. We thank Mauston and surrounding area Fire... Posted by Wisconsin River Meats on Thursday, February 3, 2022

The company’s post included information for venison customers, explaining that their meat and orders are stored in a different building and are not affected.

“We humbly ask that you be patient and please give us some time to sort out the cause of the fire and for us to transition some of our business and invoicing to our warehouse,” the post stated.

Wisconsin River Meats concluded her post, which has already received hundreds of supportive comments and reactrions, by thanking everyone for their support.

