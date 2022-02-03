Renovations coming to the Janesville Transit Center this spring

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Janesville will improve accessibility, warmth and add amenities to its transit center with a $1.5 million federal grant.

Janesville Transit Director Rebecca Smith said the platforms are too narrow for people who use wheelchairs and walkers. The city needs to expand the sidewalk so there’s more room for mobility devices to turn around and access bus ramps.

“Anytime we can leverage federal funds to improve the safety, security and accessibility of a facility we really want to do that,” Smith said. “Because we know when we make those improvements it makes our facility and service more inviting.”

Some bus riders do not have any problems with the current bus stop.

“I think it works very nicely,” high schooler Carter Tracy said.

Smith understands that not everyone feels that way.

“We invited members of our riding public, our neighbors and downtown businesses to share comments and provide information so that we could make the project the best possible,” she shared.

The project includes a new roof, extra set of sliding doors to make the waiting room warmer, updated HVAC and plumbing systems, new bathrooms and a bigger break room for bus drivers.

“I’m really excited about this project because I know it will make the quality of life of our riders better each day,” Smith said.

The city plans to keep the transit center open during construction in the Spring. The goal is to finish construction by December.

The funding comes from a federal COVID-19 pandemic relief grant for public transportation entities that lost money when many people stopped traveling during the height of pandemic.

